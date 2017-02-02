Shop Owners In Kansas City Talk About Technician Shortage

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Shop owners in Kansas City are having a difficult time finding technicians to fill openings at their businesses.

From Richard Sharp’s article on the KSHB website:

The mechanic shortage in Kansas City is growing, which is making it harder to get cars fixed around the metro.

Longtime shop owners say the shortage is the worst they have ever seen.

For more than a year John Schupp, the president of Sci-Tech Automotive in Raytown, said he has been trying to fill two openings for mechanics.

“It takes all my time,” said Schupp. “I have to devote all my time to this instead of helping the guys fix cars.”

Inside the shop at Sci-Tech, the technicians work to fix a number of cars. The garage doors seem like they are constantly rolling up and down as vehicles move in and out of the shop.

