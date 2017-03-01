Girl Earns Spot In SkillsUSA State Auto Competition
Cheyenne Stevens, a senior at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary, IN, will represent Region 1 in automotive technology at the SkillsUSA competition in Indianapolis.
From Carmen McCollum’s article on the NWI Times website:
For the first time, a girl is one of five students to represent Region 1 in automotive technology at the SkillsUSA competition in April in Indianapolis.
Cheyenne Stevens, 18, a Calumet New Tech High School senior, is one of five students from Region 1 who will compete downstate.
The automotive technology event is part of the SkillsUSA Championships, which are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through state and national levels.
Click HERE to read the entire article about Cheyenne Stevens and the SkillsUSA Championships on the NWI Times website.