Snap-on And Penske Gives Students VIP Racing Experience

Students and Snap-on Student Excellent Program members Carson Blackburn, Zachary Gamble, Logan Reder and Kevin Solt enjoyed the Team Penske VIP racing experience in Michigan as the winners of Snap-on’s Join the Race Promotion.

Their day at the track included exclusive tours of the garage areas; pit row; and meeting Team Penske driver Joey Logano. When the green flag dropped, the four winners and their guests watched the high-octane action from behind Logano’s pit box. heir VIP experience also included lunch and refreshments in the Acceleration Club in turn four, along with great seats in the club and grandstands.

“When my Snap-on rep, Kelly Smith, called me, he said he had some really good news,” said Carson Blackburn, 18, of Mexico, Missouri. “He asked me if I knew of the racing trip promotion. Told him I did, and he gave me the great news that I won! I was really surprised because I never win anything.”

“When I found out that Carson had won, I called him right away, he was so excited,” added Smith, education account manager, Snap-on Industrial. “He was anxious to get all the information on the trip and the race because he was jumping out of his skin about it! It was a good night for Carson.”

Blackburn traveled to Michigan for the race with his father, and he will attend the State Technical College of Missouri in the fall to train as a heavy equipment technician.

Snap-on’s Join the Race Promotion was open to any student enrolled in Snap-on’s Student Excellence Program who purchased one of three qualifying 54” Classic Series Roll Cab tool boxes between April 1 and June 30, 2018. The Student Excellence Program offers students the opportunity to purchase Snap-on tools at special student pricing.

Snap-on also awarded prizes to other participating students, including Snap-on starter tool sets and Snap-on hats.

Four more students will have the opportunity to win a Team Penske VIP racing experience at a race in Texas this November. To enter, students must sign up for the Student Excellent Program and opt-in to receive email alerts on pro tips, special offers and student contests by Sept. 30, 2018. Snap-on will also give away tool prizes and hats to randomly chosen winners.

For more information, visit SnaponSEP.com.