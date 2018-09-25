Snap-on Spring Punch Set Eliminates Need For Hammer

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Snap-on’s SPHDSET4 four-piece Heavy-Duty Spring Punch Set utilizes a patented spring and plunger combination, eliminating the need for a hammer and reducing the risk of injury.

The unique design delivers accurate blows with up to 5,000 PSI impact force on the toughest materials. Knurled shanks give techs a better grip for precision control, even when using gloves. The four-piece set includes a transfer punch, cold chisel punch, center punch and pin punch.

