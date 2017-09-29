Career/Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
Society Of Collision Repair Specialists Releases New Video On Spot Welding

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has released the newest SCRS Education Committee video, which focuses on squeeze-type resistance spot welding.

The 16-minute video is the first in a three-part series.

The video, which discusses power and preparation considerations in the welding process, features SCRS members Kye Yeung, Toby Chess, Dave Gruskos and Barry Dorn.

SCRS will offer Repairer Driven Education (RDE) sessions on several related topics at the 2017 SEMA Show.

“Current and Future Technologies 2017 and Beyond”

  • Ken Boylan, Chief Automotive Technologies
  • Monday, Oct. 30
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • RD1 | N233 |

“Adhesive Joining in Modern Repairs”

  • Toby Chess, Kent Automotive
  • Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • RD11 | N237 |

“Get Attached to Following Procedures: A Comprehensive Guide to OEM Joining”

  • Dave Gruskos, Reliable Automotive Equipment
  • Wednesday, Nov. 1
  • 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • RD18 | N241 |

For a full list of RDE courses being offered this fall, visit www.scrs.com/rde.

