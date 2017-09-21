Career/Solano Community College
Solano College Vallejo Campus Ready To Roll Out Auto Techs

The automotive program at Solano Community College’s Vallejo Campus recently unveiled its new autotechnology building.

From Richard Freedman’s article on the Vallejo Times-Herald website:

Current suits mingled with future grease monkeys. And the automotive repair world — and perhaps Earth’s inhabitants — can breathe better. Especially when talking alternative fuels.

Wednesday afternoon was a chance for various officials to get the grand tour — and Solano Community College Vallejo Campus Automotive Technician Training Program students to feel some pride — in the ribbon cutting grand opening of the Autotechnology Building.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the new autotechnology building on the Vallejo Times-Herald website.

