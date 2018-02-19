Oregon Students Displaying Solar Car At World Of Speed

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Students in the only high school solar car team in the Pacific Northwest prepare to display their vehicle at the World of Speed museum.

From Samantha Swindler’s article on the The Oregonian/OregonLive website:

With an average speed of just 35 miles per hour, the newest edition to the World of Speed museum in Wilsonville isn’t setting any records, but garnering plenty of stares.

Resembling a home-made flying saucer, Heliocentric II is plastered with solar panels on a wide, flat frame designed and built by the Pacific Northwest’s only high school solar car team.

It’s a Frankenstein’s monster of a ride: a cockpit canopy from a glider plane, a shock from a dirt bike, wheels from an Electrathon car, a steering column from an old Purdue University solar car, and rear brakes made from two bicycle handbrakes welded together.

