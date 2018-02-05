Solving Real Car Problems

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students in the automotive technology program at Texas State Technical College get real-world experience by working on vehicles belonging to faculty, staff and students.

From Phillip Ericksen’s article on the Waco Tribune-Herald website:

Texas State Technical College students studying automotive technology put their skills to the test most Fridays, working on cars with real-world problems in a simulated auto repair shop.

TSTC faculty, staff and students can take their cars to the on-campus Kultgen Automotive Center, supplying the needed parts themselves.

About 250 students are in the class this semester, said Ben Matus, an instructor for the course.

“They work on cars with actual problems instead of just school cars,” Matus said. “They come in here and look up procedures to prepare them. Of course they diagnose the problems first, locate the problem, replace parts if necessary, and then check to make sure it’s operable and correct.”

