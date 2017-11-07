Standard Motor Products Announces The Winners Of Its Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Scholarship

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the winners of its inaugural Standard Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ scholarship competition: Daniel McMahon of Universal Technical Institute in Sacramento, California; and Hayden Anderson of Lake Area Tech in Watertown, South Dakota.

McMahon and Anderson each will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward the pursuit or continuation of their education in automotive technology and repair at a technical school or college. McMahon and Anderson were chosen from a pool of nearly 400 students who entered the competition.

Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries were evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness in regard to the automotive industry. The competition’s judge, Ken Elzinga, Master Technician and owner at Hilltop Auto, determined that McMahon and Anderson best exhibited the drive and dedication that is representative of Standard Blue Streak.

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, stated, “SMP is proud to recognize up-and-coming technicians, and we believe that Mr. McMahon and Mr. Anderson both possess the qualities that will be required to ensure the future of the automotive aftermarket.”