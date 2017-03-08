Standard Motor Products To Award $10,000 During Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Automotive Scholarship Contest

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the start of its Standard Blue Streak “Stronger Than Ever” Automotive Scholarship Contest. Running through June 30, the inaugural contest will present two up-and-coming students with a $5,000 scholarship each. In addition, 10 students will receive a subscription to Standard Pro Training’s On-Demand program. For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Students can enter by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire and submitting a recent photo of themselves. SMP’s independent judge will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. Winners will be notified on or about July 31.

Phil Hutchens, vice president – engine management marketing, SMP, said, “Blue Streak has always been synonymous with premium quality. Now, with our ‘Stronger Than Ever’ contest, we hope to be known for supporting and recognizing up-and-coming technicians.”

The contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university or post-high school educational program. They also must have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Complete rules and contest information can be found at BlueStreakScholarship.com.