Stertil-Koni To Offer Discount On ALI Safety Tips Posters For National Lift Week

Heavy-duty vehicle lift company, Stertil-Koni announced that during the fifth annual National Lift Week on Oct. 8 to 13, they will contribute one-third off the purchase price of the Automotive Lift Institute Safety Tips Poster two-pack – applied to the first 80 orders beginning Oct. 8. The limit is one order per customer, five per company.

The need is real, as safety in the maintenance shop is always a top priority. For its part, Stertil-Koni, the official sponsor of National Lift Week, along with its North American distributor network, will provide added emphasis on best practices in vehicle lifting safety, efficiency, durability and environmental stewardship as part of the week’s events.

“Ongoing safety education, training and certification in vehicle lifting systems and service, are keys to ensuring optimal safety and performance on the shop floor,” said Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore. “That is precisely why we take one special week each calendar year to partner with the industry to reinforce messages about safety. ”

Stertil-Koni is an active member of the ALI, which, since its inception in 1945, has been a fiercely independent third-party industry watchdog that actively promotes the safe design, construction, installation, inspection and use of automotive lifting products.

“Safety is always mission number one and that’s why our Automotive Lift Safety Tips poster is a highly visible and affordable way to remind everyone on the shop floor about the most important safety tips that should always be top-of-mind and put into practice every single day,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “It’s a great training piece to hang in the service bay, break room and training facility.”

For additional information, visit autolift.org and stertil-koni.com.