Watauga High School’s Jacob Miller finished in third place at the SkillsUSA motorcycle competition.

From an article on the Watauga Democrat website:

Some competitions recognize hard work and accomplishment with trophies and certificates, but for Watauga High School’s Jacob Miller, recognition and reward came in the form of a motorcycle.

After taking home the top prize at the statewide North Carolina SkillsUSA motorcycle service technology competition, Miller went on to net a third place finish in the national contest that awarded the top three participants — of 50, one from each state — a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle for their school.

Miller’s bike made the trip back from the SkillsUSA competition in Greensboro to Watauga High School, where it will now lend invaluable hands-on experience to other WHS auto-tech students.

