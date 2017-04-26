AHS Students Speed Away With Auto Honors At SkillsUSA Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Arkansas High School automotive students win gold and silver awards at the SkillsUSA competition.

From Jennifer Middleton’s article on the Texarkana Gazette website:

Two Arkansas High School automotive students proved their prowess in automotive refinishing, bringing home gold and silver awards at the SkillsUSA competition April 11 in Hot Springs, Ark.

Senior Cortland Adcock won a gold medal, with sophomore Jared Hill garnering the silver.

Cortland will compete in the 53rd National SkillsUSA competition June 19-24 in Louisville, Ky.

CTE Teacher Anthony Bennett, who’s brought students to the competition since he began teaching the program at AHS in 2013, said he’s confident in Cortland’s abilities to win at the national level.

“We’re planning on him winning,” Bennett said. “I’ve got big expectations for Cortland.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Arkansas High School automotive students on the Texarkana Gazette website.