Two Students Take On Auto Technology, Prove It Isn’t Just For Men

The North Kansas City Schools Auto Technology Program helps prepare students for a career in the automotive field.

From Rae Daniel’s article on the KSHB website:

Two students are getting a jumpstart on their careers, while breaking barriers through the North Kansas City Schools Auto Technology Program.

The program gives students a chance to get hands-on experience, working on cars and learning more about the auto industry.

Cheynne Lineberry and Ashley Gillespie have been interested in the auto career path since they were little.

“I’ve been working on cars my entire life, ever since I was a little kid with my dad, every single thing we could think of,” Lineberry said.

“I basically took after my grandpa and after my dad,” Gillespie said. “I was always wanting to help out my dad whenever he worked on his diesel truck.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the North Kansas City Schools Auto Technology Program on the KSHB website.