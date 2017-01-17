Career/SkillsUS
Students Put Skills To The Test In Automotive Repair Competition

High school students competed in a competition to showcase their automotive repair and refinishing skills.

From an article on the YourErie.com website:

Automotive officials say there’s a shortage of skilled workers across the country. So they’ve created competitions to help promote the industry.

On Friday, select students went head-to-head in one of those competitions at Erie Insurance. Local high school students put their automotive repair and refinishing skills to the test hoping to come out on top and compete at the state level.

Eleven students from Career Centers across the area put their skills to the test at the Erie Insurance Technical Learning Center in two areas — automotive repair and refinish.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the SkillsUSA competition on the YourErie.com website.

