Career/Belton High School
ago

BISD Instructor Leads Students To Automotive Technical Career

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Ford Sweeps Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race At Talladega

Automotive Technology Program Benefits From Scan Tool Donation

BISD Instructor Leads Students To Automotive Technical Career

Special Guest Shares Stories With North Kansas City Auto Tech Students

TSTC Auto Collision Technology Instructor Retires After 40 Years

Jaguar Unveils 2018 F-Type Lineup With Four-Cylinder Engine Option

All Girls Auto Know Event Shows Students Automotive Industry

GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Gets The 707-HP Treatment

Nationwide Insurance Awards $50,000 To Schools Through Collision Repair Education Foundation


Brian Bownds teaches Auto Mechanics at Belton High School in Belton, TX.

From Patrick Lacombe’s article on The Belton Journal website:

For most high school students, their main focus is on their career path. After graduating, some will go on to the university of their choice and others will use skills taught by instructors in high school and Technical or Vocational schools.

Here’s a common question: Is it possible to get a job that pays well without spending four or more years at a traditional college or university?

The answer is yes. Absolutely. In fact, a lot of people choose to bypass that longer path and end up with some of America’s highest-paying jobs. Without a degree like a bachelor’s, they are still able to out-earn many four-year college graduates.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the automotive program at Belton High School on The Belton Journal website.

Show Full Article