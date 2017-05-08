BISD Instructor Leads Students To Automotive Technical Career

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Brian Bownds teaches Auto Mechanics at Belton High School in Belton, TX.

From Patrick Lacombe’s article on The Belton Journal website:

For most high school students, their main focus is on their career path. After graduating, some will go on to the university of their choice and others will use skills taught by instructors in high school and Technical or Vocational schools.

Here’s a common question: Is it possible to get a job that pays well without spending four or more years at a traditional college or university?

The answer is yes. Absolutely. In fact, a lot of people choose to bypass that longer path and end up with some of America’s highest-paying jobs. Without a degree like a bachelor’s, they are still able to out-earn many four-year college graduates.

