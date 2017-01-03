Students Help Free Owl Stuck In Front Grill Of SUV

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Automotive technology students help save great horned owl that had gotten stuck in the front grill of an SUV.

From an article on the Calgary Herald website:

Some high school students, a teacher and an Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer worked together to free a great horned owl stuck in the front grill of an SUV.

The SUV, which belongs to an employee at a high school near Camrose, southeast of Edmonton, hit the owl while on the highway, and it got caught in the front end.

The employee thought the bird was dead but when she returned a few hours later, found it staring back at her.

Fish and Wildlife officer Lorne Rinkel got the call on Dec. 13 and went to the school.

He says students rolled the vehicle into their work bay and the owner gave permission to the shop teacher to cut away part of the grill to help him get out the bird.

