Indiana Students Learn About College-Level Training At Auto/Diesel Institute In Michigan

More than 30 students from Porter County Career and Technical Center (PCCTC), Valparaiso, Indiana, recently traveled to Baker College’s Owosso campus to learn about post-high school educational options at the Auto/Diesel Institute (ADI) of Michigan.

“Baker College’s ADI offers high quality programs in a state-of-the-art facility that are significantly different than a typical technical school,” said Mike Wester, PCCTC auto services instructor who coordinated this year’s visit. “The staff is excellent in helping students understand the need for secondary education and how to affordably obtain it. Several of our students have taken advantage of the education offered there.”

This is the fourth year PCCTC students studying auto or diesel service technology have visited the campus.

Mike Konopacke, Baker College of Owosso vice president for admissions, said, “Postsecondary credentials are nearly essential in all fields for those who want a productive career with a well-paying job. A strength of the ADI curricula is the opportunity to acquire extensive hands-on experience while being guided by experts in the field.”



The 43,000-square-foot ADI facility has two fully equipped automotive labs, three diesel labs, four engine and transmission labs and three lecture classrooms.

ADI offers associate and certificate technology programs in diesel and automotive services, including the MOPAR College Automotive Program in partnership with Chrysler Group LLC, that are accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

The diesel service technology program has earned NATEF’s Master Accreditation.

PCCTC students come from high schools throughout Porter County, including Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Morgan Township, Portage, Wheeler, Valparaiso and Washington Township.

For more information about ADI of Michigan programs, contact Konopacke at mike.konopacke@baker.edu, 989-729-3350 or 800-879-3797, or visit baker.edu.