Sun Prairie High School Students Win Firestone Challenge

Students from Sun Prairie High School won this year’s Firestone Challenge.

From Meghan Chua’s article on The Star website:

A team of students from Sun Prairie High School emerged as the winners of this year’s Firestone Challenge at Madison College, making the third year in a row the school has won the top prize.

Nine schools competed in the May 5 challenge, all area high schools that have automotive programs, said Nancy Everson, school-to-career manager at SPHS. 

The teams compete in events that track how quickly the students can complete tasks including tire rotation, compression tests, head valve removal and replacement, and electrical diagnostics.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Firestone Challenge on The Star website.

