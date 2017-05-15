Sun Prairie High School Students Win Firestone Challenge

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students from Sun Prairie High School won this year’s Firestone Challenge.

From Meghan Chua’s article on The Star website:

A team of students from Sun Prairie High School emerged as the winners of this year’s Firestone Challenge at Madison College, making the third year in a row the school has won the top prize.

Nine schools competed in the May 5 challenge, all area high schools that have automotive programs, said Nancy Everson, school-to-career manager at SPHS.

The teams compete in events that track how quickly the students can complete tasks including tire rotation, compression tests, head valve removal and replacement, and electrical diagnostics.



