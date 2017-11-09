Career/New York
Suffolk Partners With Subaru-U

Photos courtesy of Suffolk County Community College.

Suffolk County Community College’s automotive technology program has entered a partnership with Subaru-U – giving students the opportunity to obtain real-world experience.

Through the new program, students at the Selden, New York, school can work in a Subaru dealership and receive manufacturer training while they study at Suffolk.

“Subaru-U allows students to get online training, and it’s embedded in the curriculum, and they work in a local Subaru dealership,” said Dave Macholz, department chair of Suffolk’s automotive technology program.

“It gives students another avenue…Any general students signed up can register, and we had about 50 go into the program this year. If they like Subaru they can then be in the dealership.”

Suffolk has been busy finding opportunities for its students to work in local dealerships. The school also has training programs with Chrysler and MOPAR CAP.

