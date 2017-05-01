3 Teams Qualify At Summit Racing Motorama Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Engine Challenge Qualifier

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge’s seventh event of the 2017 season took place recently at the Summit Racing Motorama in Hampton, GA. Twenty teams came out to qualify for the Dual National Championship held at the SEMA and PRI shows later this year or to improve their playoff time.

To qualify for the Dual National Championship, a team must finish disassembling and reassembling a small-block Chevrolet engine in less than 33 minutes, including penalties.

Three new teams from Georgia qualified at the Summit Racing Motorama. Team MSD from Peach County High School finished in 10th place, qualifying with a time of 30:46. From Forsyth Central High School, Team Autometer came in eighth place with a time of 28:08. Coming in sixth place, Team Holley from Effingham College & Career Academy qualified with a time of 27:31.

Overall, in third place came Team Energy Suspension from Sequoyah High School with a time of 23:12. In second place was Team Weld Racing from East Ridge High School with a time of 22:18. Coming in first place was Team QA1 from Forsyth Central High School with a time of 20:04.

Maxwell High School of Technology from Lawrenceville, GA, competed for the first time in Hot Rodders. Being a completely new team, their run was an amazing time of 37:33 with penalties, said officials. It is very rare that a new team competes in Hot Rodders and finishes close to qualifying with a few weeks’ worth of practice.

Instructor Richard Getrum mentioned, “This was an amazing experience to be involved in, and the positive impact it had on our students was priceless. Everyone involved was so friendly, informative and helpful. The judges always took time to help and explain in detail everything the students needed to know before and after each run. We are looking forward to next year and hopefully qualifying!”

