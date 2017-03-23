4 Teams Qualify At The Summit Racing Piston Powered Auto-Rama

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) Engine Challenge second event of the 2017 season was held recently at the Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama in Cleveland, OH, where nine teams competed to qualify for the Dual National Championship to be held at the SEMA and PRI shows later this year.

To qualify for the Dual National Championship, a team must finish disassembling and reassembling a small-block Chevrolet engine in less than 33 minutes, including penalties.

Coming in at fourth and fifth place were Teams Proform (26:38) and Thermotec (28:03) from Elkhart Area Career Center in Elkhart, IN.

In third place came Team Canton Racing from C. D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, VA, with a time of 24:47.

“Hot Rodders has given me lots of opportunities to make scholarship money and give me the opportunity to go to a tech school of my choice,” said Kevin Griese from Team Canton Racing.

In second place was Team Meziere from Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem, VA, with a time of 20:27.

The first-place team, Howards Cams from Lakeshore High School in Stevensville, MI, had already qualified at the Race & Performance Expo, but was able to improve their time to 18:05 shaving over two minutes from their previous time of 20:06.

Junior Hot Rodders

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Junior Engine Challenge presented by Racequip at the Summit Piston Powered Auto-Rama was again a huge hit with many of the younger fans of racing.

The contest is very simple, a team is comprised of two individuals, one team member must be 5‐18 years of age, and he or she must completely disassemble/reassemble a complete single cylinder OHV engine utilizing only basic hand tools.

Click HERE for more on the Junior Engine Challenge.

The next Hot Rodders of Tomorrow competition will be hosted at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, TX, on March 25, 2017. Another group of teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the National Dual Championships held at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis.

Visit HotRoddersOfTomorrow.com to see the complete results from the Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama. Also see photos on the group’s Facebook page.

For additional information in starting a team or sponsorship opportunities, contact Rodney Bingham at [email protected] or call 815-722-5460.