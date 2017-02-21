Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Nine students in Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program have completed the first level of the MOPAR Career Automotive Program.

From an article on the Arizona Daily Star website:

Nine seniors from Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program have earned national certification from Chrysler.

Each of the students completed the first level — level zero — of the MOPAR Career Automotive Program, which seeks to develop the “best-trained” workforce in the automotive industry to work on Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT and FIAT vehicles.

They are: Joaquin De La Cruz, Estefan Gonzales, Rafael Camberos, Alejandro Flores, Mar Lopez, Luis Casillas, Esteban Fuentes, Marchello Orosco and Jaron Osegueda.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program on the Arizona Daily Star website.