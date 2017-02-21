Career/MOPAR Career Automotive Program
ago

Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

BVT Students To Compete At Auto Nationals

Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

Joey Logano Takes The Daytona Clash

Camaro ZL1 Goes For 200 MPH

Mopar Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 2017 Limited-Edition Dodge Challenger

GM Tech Tip: Torque-To-Yield TTY Fastener Use And Reuse

Brake Hardware Lubricant Service

Active Drivetrains And Differentials

Indiana Students Learn About College-Level Training At Auto/Diesel Institute In Michigan

The Deadline To Apply For Automotive Scholarships Is March 31

Nine students in Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program have completed the first level of the MOPAR Career Automotive Program.

From an article on the Arizona Daily Star website:

Nine seniors from Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program have earned national certification from Chrysler.

Each of the students completed the first level — level zero — of the MOPAR Career Automotive Program, which seeks to develop the “best-trained” workforce in the automotive industry to work on Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT and FIAT vehicles.

They are: Joaquin De La Cruz, Estefan Gonzales, Rafael Camberos, Alejandro Flores, Mar Lopez, Luis Casillas, Esteban Fuentes, Marchello Orosco and Jaron Osegueda.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Sunnyside High School’s automotive technology program on the Arizona Daily Star website.

Show Full Article