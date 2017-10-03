Lifestyle/School Bus Graveyard
Tales From The School Bus Graveyard

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The School Bus Graveyard in Alto, GA, has become a public attraction for travelers on Highway 365.

From Shelby Evans’ article on the BURNAWAY website:

My mom and I were trespassing – a misdemeanor in Georgia. We wanted to get a closer look at the colorful buses lining the edge of highway 365 in Alto, Georgia. The School Bus Graveyard is a colorful blip between Helen and Jaemor Farms. With its decrepit multi-passenger vehicles in a row atop a steep hill it sparkles like a crown.

A coral snake winds along the length of one of the buses. Underneath it are the words, “Snakes under every bus.” Above it a chain of armadillos march on in the opposite direction. Another depicts a hungry Pac-Man close to chomping down on cherries as it is chased by three ghosts.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the School Bus Graveyard on the BURNAWAY website.

