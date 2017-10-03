Tales From The School Bus Graveyard
The School Bus Graveyard in Alto, GA, has become a public attraction for travelers on Highway 365.
From Shelby Evans’ article on the BURNAWAY website:
My mom and I were trespassing – a misdemeanor in Georgia. We wanted to get a closer look at the colorful buses lining the edge of highway 365 in Alto, Georgia. The School Bus Graveyard is a colorful blip between Helen and Jaemor Farms. With its decrepit multi-passenger vehicles in a row atop a steep hill it sparkles like a crown.
A coral snake winds along the length of one of the buses. Underneath it are the words, “Snakes under every bus.” Above it a chain of armadillos march on in the opposite direction. Another depicts a hungry Pac-Man close to chomping down on cherries as it is chased by three ghosts.
Click HERE to read the entire article about the School Bus Graveyard on the BURNAWAY website.