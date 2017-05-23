UGHS Teacher Participates In ‘Train-The-Trainer’ Event At Gateway

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Automotive technology teachers who attended the event received training on how to use Snap-on torque wrenches.

From an article on The Journal Times website:

Nick Baldwin, technical education teacher at Union Grove High School, attended a seminar hosted at Gateway Technical College, which provided training on the use of Snap-on torque wrenches.

This “train-the-trainer” event allowed Gateway Technical College instructors to provide training that will maximize student instruction within the classroom. This high skill tools training will provide students with industry experience that will help them to enter their chosen career or college program.

A total of 16 area teachers attended the session that was held at Gateway’s Horizon Center for Transportation Technology in Kenosha.



