New TechForce Foundation Scholarship Available Through University Of The Aftermarket Foundation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The TechForce Foundation will award a new $2,500 scholarship to a high school graduate planning to attend an ASE/NATEF post-secondary school. The scholarship will be administered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship central program.

“The TechForce Foundation seeks to help students train for careers in the automotive aftermarket and that goal aligns perfectly with the mission of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Pete Kornafel, MAAP, a trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We want to thank TechForce for its generous scholarship offering and welcome them to our organization.”

To be eligible for the TechForce Foundation scholarship, an applicant must be a 2017 high school graduate, planning a career in the automotive aftermarket as an automotive, collision or heavy-duty service technician, and must have at least a 3.0 high school grade point average. Because the award is issued directly to the school, the scholarship recipient also must provide post-secondary enrollment confirmation.

To apply for the new TechForce Foundation scholarship by the March 31 deadline, click here.

TechForce Foundation encourages and supports students to and through their technical education, and into careers in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, marine, NASCAR and other transportation industries through scholarships, grants, career development and other special programs. For more information, visit techforcefoundation.org.