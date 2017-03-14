Submissions Still Being Accepted For Technician.Academy  In The Pits Promotion

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Technician.Academy, personalized online and on-site training for automotive technicians, invites current college students to apply to win a weekend with the Randy Meyer Racing Team at the Route 66 Raceway in Chicago June 2-4, 2017.

The “In the Pits” Promotion is a part of Technician.Academy’s new Respect is Learned campaign that offers incentives to encourage continuous education for the automotive technicians of today and tomorrow. The campaign stems from Technician.Academy’s commitment to providing technicians with the knowledge they need to gain respect in the automotive industry.

“We are so excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on opportunity to a future technician as part of The Respect is Learned campaign,” says Richard Young, director of Aftermarket Content and Programs for EXTEND PERFORMANCE and an ASE Certified Master Technician. “Most technicians only dream of being in the pits with a championship racing team.”

Submissions for the Technician.Academy Respect is Learned In the Pits Promotion will be accepted through March 31, 2017. The chosen student will work in the pits with the RMR drag team handling the Megan Meyer Top Alcohol dragster at the Chicago Route 66 Raceway. All food and lodging will be provided. Applicants must be current college students enrolled in a NATEF-certified automotive program during the 2017 spring semester. Application is available online at technician.academy.

Four semifinalists will be chosen from the applications submitted based on a 500-word essay, academic performance and letter of recommendation. These semifinalists will be notified by April 14 and asked to submit a short video explaining why they love competitive motorsports. Videos will be judged based on content and message and are not expected to be professional quality. The winner will be announced on May 15, 2017.