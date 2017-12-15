Technician.Academy Announces Release Of Online Scholarship Board

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Technician.Academy has expanded its student resources once again with its launch of a scholarship board for incoming and current college students interested in the automotive industry. Scholarships included on the board are provided by the Auto Care Association, Mitchell1, the Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast, the Association of Diesel Specialists, the Automotive Parts & Services Association, the Bosch Community Fund and others. Interested students are encouraged to check out the new resource, which includes brief descriptions of each scholarship and a link to learn more about the opportunity and apply.

“It’s amazing how many scholarship opportunities are out there for students in the automotive industry. We wanted to help make their search a little easier by gathering them into one place,” said Richard Young, Technician.Academy’s director of aftermarket content and programs.

In 2017, Technician.Academy provided training to more than 200 students at six schools each semester, doubling the previous year’s reach. Technician.Academy is already scheduling colleges for the 2018 school year, even adding an additional class per semester. With the shortage of trained technicians in the automotive industry, it’s more important now than ever that these students are provided with the necessary resources to succeed.

Any company or organization interested in having their scholarship hosted on Technician.Academy’s scholarship board may contact the team at [email protected] or call 812-760-1811. Those interested in impacting the lives of tomorrow’s technicians should contact Richard Young or Shawn Collins to learn more about how they can get involved with Technician.Academy through sponsorships and education opportunities.