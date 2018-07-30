Technician.Academy Names Joe Martino 2018 ‘Respect Is Learned In The Pits’ Winner

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Technician.Academy has selected Joe Martino of McHenry County College as the 2018 Respect is Learned In The Pits contest winner.

Four finalists were asked to submit short videos that highlighted their interests in motorsports, any possible interactions with the sport, and/or why they deserved to win. Videos were judged by the Technician.Academy team as well as Randy and Megan Meyer. According to Technician.Academy, Joe Martino was selected as the winner for his involvement in the automotive repair industry, passion and dedication to training.

Joe Martino is a recent graduate of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, where he earned an associate degree in automotive technology. He started working in the shop with his dad at a very young age, developing his auto skills on 350 Chevy small blocks and muscle cars. During the summer, you will find Joe at the drag strip hanging out with friends and family on the weekends and even taking days off work to be there.

“Learning more about the sport of drag racing from the professionals would be the highest honor,” Joe wrote in his submission essay. “Learning how you work together and how your mind-boggling machine operates would truly be a dream come true.”

As the winner of the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest winner, Joe will spend a weekend at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis for the 2018 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, September 1–3. While attending the race, he will work in the pits with the Randy Meyer Racing team handling Megan Meyer’s Top Alcohol dragster and working with the pit crew.

“We’re very pleased with the amount and quality of results we received this year for the 2018 In The Pits contest,” said Megan Meyer. “It was hard to choose our finalists from the applications, but we believe that our winner had the best résumé and video submission. Joe states in his application that you can never have enough training and to always try to learn something new. This quality stood out the most and is one that we look for in all members of our team. We are just as excited as he is to have the chance to work with Joe!”

For more information about the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest, contact Technician.Academy at [email protected] or call 812-760-1811.