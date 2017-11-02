Textron Off Road Unveils All-New 2018 Havoc X High Performance SxS At SEMA Show

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. continues to expand its Textron Off Road brand by creating Havoc, a new side-by-side that was introduced at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The company claims it is a high-performance cross-over SxS for riders who want to experience the trails and get work done around the homestead.

Leveraging Textron’s vast resources, the 2018 Havoc X delivers 100 horsepower and 67 lb-ft. of torque from a 957cc EFI gas engine. Handling and performance is attained from 2.5-inch King Piggyback Reservoir Shocks, 12.8 front and 12.9-inch rear suspension travel and 13-inches of ground clearance. It also features a towing capacity of 2,000-lbs and a 600-lbs dumb bed, for getting that work done part.



“Bottom line, our new Havoc SxS is designed for work and play, and allows you to have more fun while driving off road, whether you’re getting after it on the trails, doing chores on the farm or ranch, or going on a hunt,” said John collins, vice president, consumer for Textron Specialized Vehicles. “As a Textron Off Road vehicle, Havoc is a dynamic new addition to the Textron family of advanced machines for adventurers and workers all over the world.”

Havoc X is the first model in the Textron’s Havoc line, and offers an extended cab for additional storage space. It comes standard with a brush guard and 4,000-lb Warn Winch. The vehicle also features 28×10-14 ITP Ultracross tires on 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, and on-demand all-wheel-drive.

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.