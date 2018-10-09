Career/Scholarship
The National Trailer Dealers Association Raises Nearly $14,000 For Student Scholarships

The National Trailer Dealers Association (NTDA) raised $13,905 toward student scholarships at its annual Golf Tournament and through two silent auctions. The events were part of the NTDA’s 28th Annual Convention, held this year at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, host of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

“Our members always have a great time at the Golf Tournament and Convention and once again they really came through in support of the NTDA Scholarship Fund,”  said Gwendolyn Brown, NTDA president.

The silent auctions included a patriotic painting by viral sensation Joe Everson, who delivered a national anthem to open the NTDA Keynote Presentation, and a Dormie Network Golf Country Club Membership. In addition, BMO Transportation Finance sponsored the NTDA Golf Tournament’s “Beat the Pro” contest, in honor of Managing Director John Conkin. Conkin, a founding member of the NTDA, passed away earlier this year. Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc. sponsored a special putting contest in honor of Steve Hallas, who also passed away this year. Hallas was President of Sales for Mac Trailer and a long-time supporter of the NTDA.

Since 1998, the NTDA has awarded $152,000 in scholarships to 41 children of NTDA member employees.

The NTDA Scholarship Fund is also underwritten by East Manufacturing Corp., HAVCO, Michelin, Pressure Systems International, Transglobal Door, and WABCO.

