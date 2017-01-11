There’s Good Money To Be Made In Non-College Careers

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Career and technical education programs provide students with the training needed to obtain jobs after graduation.

From Kari Bray’s article on The Herald website:

All Bryan Robbins wanted to do was work on cars.

His dad, Dave Robbins, was a mechanic before a back injury disrupted that career and he began teaching automotive classes in the Edmonds School District. Bryan Robbins was in his dad’s classes and graduated in 2004 from Mountlake Terrace High School. He loves drag racing and expected to make a living working on fast cars.

He didn’t plan to be a teacher but learned to love the job while filling in for his dad. When the elder Robbins retired four years ago, his son took over the automotive program, now at Meadowdale High School.

