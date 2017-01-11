Career/Career and technical education programs
There’s Good Money To Be Made In Non-College Careers

career500
Career and technical education programs provide students with the training needed to obtain jobs after graduation.

From Kari Bray’s article on The Herald website:

All Bryan Robbins wanted to do was work on cars.

His dad, Dave Robbins, was a mechanic before a back injury disrupted that career and he began teaching automotive classes in the Edmonds School District. Bryan Robbins was in his dad’s classes and graduated in 2004 from Mountlake Terrace High School. He loves drag racing and expected to make a living working on fast cars.

He didn’t plan to be a teacher but learned to love the job while filling in for his dad. When the elder Robbins retired four years ago, his son took over the automotive program, now at Meadowdale High School.

Click HERE to read the entire article about career and technical education classes on The Herald website.

