TIA Opens Scholarship Application Period

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Tire Industry Association (TIA), has announced that the application period for the 2018-2019 Michelin/TIA Scholarship is now open. Michelin and TIA will award a total of $6,250 in new scholarships to selected students. One $3,000 award and two $1,625 awards will be renewable for up to four years. The award will be applied to tuition, fees, and books.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

Applicants must be part-time employees or the dependent children of full-time employees of TIA member tire dealers. Dependent children include natural children, adopted children, legal wards or resident stepchildren. The employee must be employed by the firm at the time of application. Michelin North America, Inc. employees and dependent children are not eligible.

Applicants must be high school seniors planning to pursue a post-secondary education at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. All recipients must be full-time each semester and working toward an undergraduate degree.

The deadline for submission of the online portion of the application is January 31, 2018. The deadline for receipt of the additional required materials is 5:00pm EST on January 31, 2018. The additional materials required must be mailed in one envelope to: Michelin TIA Scholarship, PO Box 1465, Taylors, SC 29687.

The Michelin/TIA Scholarship has been awarded every year since 2000 to either part-time employees or dependent children of full-time employees of TIA member tire dealers. Since inception, more than $256,000 has been awarded to 55 recipients who have gone on to attend accredited two-year, four-year, technical or vocational schools.