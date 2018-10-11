Tips For Your First Interview

Tomorrowâ€™s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing todayâ€™s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Are you ready for your job interview?Â Here are some tips to help you prepare.

Do your Homework â€“ Study the position that you are interviewing for and be prepared to answer some technical questions related to the tasks in the job description. Employers are going to want to make sure you have an understanding of the job you are expected to perform.

Dress to Impress â€“ Even though you are interviewing for a technician position, you shouldnâ€™t dress like one at the interview. A button-down shirt and slacks for men would be an appropriate look, while a blouse with slacks would be appropriate for women. To take it to the next level, guys can add a sport coat or women could go with a pantsuit.

Arrive Early â€“ Soft skills are one of the biggest things employers try to look for in an interview. By arriving 10-15 minutes early for your interview, it shows that you are punctual. It also gives you an opportunity to get oriented with the facility and complete any additional paperwork if necessary.

Donâ€™t Forget your Resume â€“ Bring multiple printed copies of your resume. You may be speaking with multiple interviewers, so it is helpful to be prepared. If you are just entering the field without much experience, create a resume that highlights your training including specific relevant courses. You can also add information about soft skills you possess (leadership, customer service, etc.)

Leave the Phone Alone – Turn it off. Leave it in the car if you need to. The most important thing for the next hour is your interest in the position that is available. If your cell phone is a distraction during your interview, what is the employer supposed to think it will be when you are out in the shop?

Communicate Clearly – A job interview can be a stressful experience, but it is important to be assertive and speak clearly. As a technician it is not uncommon to interact with customers, and your employer wants to know that you can be a good representative of the company.

Close the Deal – Follow-up is sometimes the difference between getting the job and not. Send a quick thank you via mail or email in the first 24 hours. This note can also give you the opportunity to address anything you feel you may have left out, or would like to re-address. You can then follow up with a call after three or four days. If you do not feel the interview went well or are no longer interested in the position, send the follow-up anyway to keep that door open for the future.

For more career and scholarship information, visit FutureTechSuccess.org.

Article sponsored by TechForce Foundation.