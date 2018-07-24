Tomorrow’s Tech Introduces The New B’laster ‘Instructor Of The Year’ Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster – a manufacturer of professional grade penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty, highly concentrated formulas for automotive applications – are looking for automotive technology instructors who think outside of the toolbox for the first-ever B’laster Instructor of the Year.

The Instructor of the Year program recognizes automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges who take an unconventional approach to education, work a little too hard and most importantly, are committed to educating the best future technicians. This isn’t your typical contest because the Instructor of the Year is far from your typical educator.

To enter the Instructor of the Year, tell us a story about an unconventional build, project or system that makes your classroom different. (Street cred’ for mentioning any B’laster products involved!) Don’t worry if you’re not a world-class writer, the Tomorrow’s Tech staff will help you prefect your story for print.

Each month Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster will choose an instructor story to feature in the magazine and online. Seven instructor stories will be chosen from August 2018 through April 2019 and those instructors will be entered into the final round to be named the Instructor of the Year in May 2019. Entries for the B’laster Instructor of the Year will be open year-round, until March 15, 2019.

The winning instructor will receive:

A special visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and B’laster

An exclusive feature on the Instructor of the Year in the May 2018 issue of Tomorrow’s Tech, plus a video and web story about the Winner on tomorrowstechnician.com.

A donation from B’laster and Tomorrow’s Tech to the instructor’s auto program

B’laster products for the classroom

A one-of-a-kind B’laster Instructor of the Year trophy

All seven chosen instructors and their stories will receive national recognition on the Tomorrow’s Tech website and print edition, as well as through social media channels.

This is a self-nomination entry, so instructors must nominate themselves for the award by submitting a unique story and bio to Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster through our nomination form. This is no time to be humble. We want to recognize your hard work and the positive impact your class has on your students!

To enter the B’laster Instructor of the Year program, visit tomorrowstechnician.com/instructor-of-the-year/.