Tomorrow’s Tech, SMP Hosting Free ‘Replacing GDI Components’ Webinar

Tomorrow’s Technician and Standard Motor Products Inc. are hosting a free webinar on replacing Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) components, on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m. (ET).

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) has quickly become a technology that is commonplace on American vehicles. GDI engines are now in nearly 50% of light vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. With more of these cars showing up in repair bays every day, techs need to know the specific service procedures required for GDI engines.

The technician must know the proper way to replace injectors to prevent comebacks and maintain safety for himself and the customer. Proper pressure bleed procedures must be followed to ensure the personal safety of the technician. In addition, there are numerous one-time-use items which are installed using a torque-to-yield procedure that must be replaced upon removal. Pullers, cleaning brushes, and seal installers must be available before starting the job.

During this free, 30-minute webinar, Jeff Masterman, Standard Motor Product’s manager of technician training development will prepare students to service Gasoline Direct Injection systems and components.

Jeff has been in the industry since 1971 and has worked for Standard Motor Products since 1994. As the manager of technician training development, Masterson oversees curriculum development and provides training for more than 20 different classes given by 16 instructors across the country. He has been certified by ASE since the first tests were given and also presents training classes at national training events such as CARS, has written numerous articles for industry publications, and participates in ASE question writing workshops.

This webinar can also serve as a helpful refresher for more experienced technicians. Attendees will benefit by improving their diagnostic and repair efficiency. After attending this class, students and technicians will be able to:

• Identify GDI system components

• Follow proper safety procedures

• Replace GDI system components — including the high-pressure pump, fuel injectors, and related components.

Click, here, to register for the free webinar. As a thank you for attending: 50 randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.