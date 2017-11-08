Top 4 SEMA Teams Move On To Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Elite Eight

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

After 21 rounds at the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Dual National Championship during the 2017 SEMA Show, four teams will be moving on to the Elite Eight at the Performance Racing Industry Show (PRI) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Team Howards Cams from Lakeshore High School in Stevensville, Michigan, placed first with an average time of 19:07.

Team Fragola Performance Systems from Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois, placed second with an average time of 20:56.

Team Aeromotive Fuel Systems from East Oklahoma Technical Center in Choctaw, Oklahoma, placed third with an average time of 21:52.

Team Fel-Pro Gaskets from Tulsa Technical Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, placed fourth with an average time of 23:08.

These teams will face off with another four teams during the Elite Eight challenge at PRI to name the 2017 Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge National Champion.

Supporting college sponsors of the program, Universal Technical Institute, WyoTech Advanced Technical Training, School of Automotive Machinists & Technology, Ohio Technical College, are offering winners and ranking teams a combined $5,550,000 in scholarships for 2017. Plus, Hot Rodders of Tomorrow recently announced UTI will give an additional $4,000 in scholarships to each student on the winning team of the Electrical Challenge.

PRI takes place Dec. 5-9 at the Indiana Convention Center. Final scores at the SEMA Show Dual National Championship are as follows: