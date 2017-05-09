Career/Tarrant County College (TCC)
ago

Toyota Partners With TCC For Automotive Training

The Toyota Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program is scheduled to start in the fall of 2018.

From an article on the Fort Worth Business Press website:

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Gulf States Toyota (GST) announced May 8 they are partnering with Tarrant County College (TCC) to bring state-of-the-art automotive training through the Toyota Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) to Fort Worth.

The program will start with 22 students and is scheduled to start in the fall of 2018.

Students graduating from the program would be eligible for jobs with pay starting from $32,000 to $42,000 annually. Salaries reach as much as $85,000 annually as the graduates gain experience and more training, officials said.

Click HERE to read the entire article the training partnership on the Fort Worth Business Press website.

