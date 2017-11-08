Troy Trepanier Crowned 2017 SEMA Battle Of The Builders Winner

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Troy Trepanier was announced as the winner of the 2017 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition during SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party held at the conclusion of the 2017 SEMA Show.

Trepanier’s 1929 Ford Model-A Tudor sedan edged out the amazing builds of fellow Top 3 finalists Alan Johnson (1932 Ford Tudor) and Troy Ladd (1936 Packard roadster) for the title. The three builders will be featured along with many other SEMA Show builders in a new episode of the TV special “SEMA: Battle of the Builders,” which will premiere on the Velocity Channel on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Since 2015, the unique one-hour program has aired on the Velocity network, giving viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the SEMA Show, up-close footage of the vehicles and exclusive interviews with builders as they share their personal stories and journey to the premier automotive trade show in the world.

For many of the builders, SEMA Battle of the Builders is their chance to prove that they are among the industry’s best. This year’s competition began with nearly 300 applications from builders representing an elite group of individuals who have demonstrated extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs.

For more details about SEMA Battle of the Builders and the TV special airing at 10 p.m. (PT/ET) on Jan. 2, 2018, visit sema.org/botb.