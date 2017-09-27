Career/Texas State Technical College
TSTC Auto Collision Program Helps Army Vet Cope With PTSD

U.S. Army veteran Hector Corujo is enrolled in the auto collision and management technology program at Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX.

From Pattrik Simmons’ article on the KXXV-TV website:

A U.S. Army veteran in Killeen is crediting an auto collision program at Texas State Technical College in Waco for helping him cope with his PTSD.

“I was at a friend’s shop one day, started working on a car, and I realized that my mind, instead of focusing on problems and issues … my mind was at ease,” 34-year-old Hector Corujo said.

Corujo is a 14-year U.S. Army veteran. He did three combat tours in Iraq.

 

Click HERE to read the entire article about the auto collision program at Texas State Technical College on the KXXV-TV website.

