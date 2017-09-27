TSTC Auto Collision Program Helps Army Vet Cope With PTSD

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



U.S. Army veteran Hector Corujo is enrolled in the auto collision and management technology program at Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX.

From Pattrik Simmons’ article on the KXXV-TV website:

A U.S. Army veteran in Killeen is crediting an auto collision program at Texas State Technical College in Waco for helping him cope with his PTSD.

“I was at a friend’s shop one day, started working on a car, and I realized that my mind, instead of focusing on problems and issues … my mind was at ease,” 34-year-old Hector Corujo said.

Corujo is a 14-year U.S. Army veteran. He did three combat tours in Iraq.

