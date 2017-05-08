TSTC Auto Collision Technology Instructor Retires After 40 Years

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Jose Vargas began his career at Texas State Technical College in Waco, TX, in 1977.

From Amanda Sotelo’s article on the Valley Morning Star website:

Jimmy Carter was president, KC and the Sunshine Band was our Boogie Man, bell bottoms were in fashion and gas was only 65 cents a gallon. The year was 1977.

That’s when Jose Vargas began his career at Texas State Technical College as an Auto Collision Technology instructor and now many are calling his retirement the end of an era.

The 78-year-old served TSTC for 40 years and four months and said there was never a day he did not wake up happy to go to work.

“I love my work so much, that it doesn’t feel like work,” said Vargas. “My efforts here at TSTC have allowed me to educate students while being able to support and provide a college education for my own children.”

