Universal Technical Institute Launching Welding Program At Dallas-Ft. Worth Campus In 2019

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is expanding its welding technology training program to its Dallas-Ft. Worth campus (UTI-DFW) with classes beginning in January 2019. Designed in partnership with Lincoln Electric, the 36-week course will prepare students to work in the transportation, construction, structural, pipe and fabrication industries.

“We are thrilled to be the third UTI campus to welcome this outstanding program,” said Jesus Miranda, UTI-DFW campus president. “The opportunities for skilled welders are abundant – and employers are ready and willing to pay for them. The expansion of this state-of-the industry program will enable us to better meet the needs of employers while providing yet another avenue for students seeking a rewarding, well-paying career.”

UTI welding programs previously launched at the Rancho Cucamonga and Avondale campuses in 2017 and 2018. According to UTI, classes at both campuses opened with strong student demand for the training and industry demand for graduates.

By 2026, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there will be more than 458,000 job openings for welders. Welders are particularly in demand for major infrastructure projects and transportation, including vehicles, bridges, highways, office buildings, schools, pipelines, power plants, refineries, spacecraft and more.

“Lincoln Electric has a century-long commitment to educating welders,” said Jason Scales, business manager-education, Lincoln Electric. “With the critical shortage of welders today, we accelerated our efforts to provide educators at every level with skills and knowledge that employers demand. We are excited to expand our products, services and expertise to help the UTI team develop an outstanding welding education program.”

The UTI welding technology curriculum also prepares students for certification via the American Welding Society, and the program is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

