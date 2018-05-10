VIDEO: Air Filters And Mass Air Flow Sensor Contamination
Andrew Markel explains how a failing air filter can cause the contamination of the mass air flow sensor. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Air Filters And Mass Air Flow Sensor Contamination
VIDEO: Service Information From Free Sources
VIDEO: Battery Considerations During Module Reflash
VIDEO: Check TPMS With Every Oil Change
Andrew Markel explains how a failing air filter can cause the contamination of the mass air flow sensor. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.