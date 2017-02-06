Automotive/Air Filters
VIDEO: Air Filters And Lean Codes

Andrew Markel shows how unfiltered air can pass through an air filter to the mass air flow sensor, creating lean codes. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

