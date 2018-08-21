Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Belt Inspection For Tensioner And Pulley Health

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses belts made from modern materials, and how signs of wear and slippage may not be as apparent with a visual inspection. Sponsored by INA.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

