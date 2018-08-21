VIDEO: Belt Inspection For Tensioner And Pulley Health
Andrew Markel discusses belts made from modern materials, and how signs of wear and slippage may not be as apparent with a visual inspection. Sponsored by INA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: TSBs: A Good Watch, Not Just A Good Read
VIDEO: Fuel Pump Voltage; Different Numbers On Different Tools?
VIDEO: Steering Lead-Pull Diagnostics
VIDEO: Tire Over-Inflation At The Pump?
Andrew Markel discusses belts made from modern materials, and how signs of wear and slippage may not be as apparent with a visual inspection. Sponsored by INA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.