VIDEO: Belt, Pulley And Tensioner Inspection

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses belt noise and flutter, and how to inspect the belt, pulleys and tensioners for these issues. Sponsored by INA.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

