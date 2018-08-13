VIDEO: Belt, Pulley And Tensioner Inspection
Andrew Markel discusses belt noise and flutter, and how to inspect the belt, pulleys and tensioners for these issues. Sponsored by INA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
Stacked Alignment: Solving Lead/Pull Conditions
VIDEO: ECM Alternator Regulation; No More Full Field Testing
VIDEO: Belt, Pulley And Tensioner Inspection
VIDEO: Brake Fluid Grades; Too Hot, Too Cold, Or Just Right?
Andrew Markel discusses belt noise and flutter, and how to inspect the belt, pulleys and tensioners for these issues. Sponsored by INA.
Video courtesy ImportCar.