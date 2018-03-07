Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Brake Line Replacement Options After Corrosion

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Brake Line Replacement Options After Corrosion

Undercar Service Guide: Toyota Tacoma, Tundra And Sequoia

VIDEO: Checking Crankcase Gasket For Oil Leak

VIDEO: Preventing Timing Issues From Timing Chain Wear

VIDEO: Power Distribution From Alternator To Battery

Timing Chain Stretch: It Is The Oil's Fault!

VIDEO: Brake Pad Hardware Replacement

VIDEO: The What, When And Why Of Spark Plug Replacement

VIDEO: Bearing Noise With Zero Play

VIDEO: Winter Effects On Radiators

Andrew Markel discusses the reasons brake lines corrode, and available options for replacement. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article