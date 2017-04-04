Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: Brake Pad Chamfers And Slots

Andrew Markel shows why some brake pads have chamfers, slots, none or both, and how they can reduce noise. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

