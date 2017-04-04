VIDEO: Brake Pad Chamfers And Slots
Andrew Markel shows why some brake pads have chamfers, slots, none or both, and how they can reduce noise. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
