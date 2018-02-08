Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Brake Pad Hardware Replacement

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explains the importance of replacing the brake hardware on any brake pad job. Sponsored by Nissan.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

