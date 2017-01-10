Automotive/Brake job
VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explains why it’s necessary to replace brake hardware with every brake pad job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.

Article courtesy Brake & Front End.

 

