VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware
Andrew Markel explains why it’s necessary to replace brake hardware with every brake pad job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.
Article courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
Sprinter Van Brake Maintenance
VIDEO: Brake Pads And Hardware
Spark Plug Replacement Basics: Removal, Installation And Choosing The Right Plug
VIDEO: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Winter Tip
Andrew Markel explains why it’s necessary to replace brake hardware with every brake pad job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores.
Article courtesy Brake & Front End.